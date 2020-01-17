×
Prosecutor: Virginia dentist drove under influence with 150 pills, two guns, brass knuckles

Matthew Mower was driving under the influence with two guns, 150 pills and brass knuckles before he was involved in a crash in Radford.
Credit: New River Valley Regional Jail

A dentist in Virginia who was involved in a crash is accused of driving under the influence with two guns, 150 pills and brass knuckles. 

The Roanoke Times reports 40-year-old Matthew Mower had a bond hearing Thursday. A prosecutor says Mower was giving a field sobriety test after the crash Jan. 10, then resisted arrest before being taken into custody. 

Mower told police he had a history of seizures and had taken several medications that day. 

The judge set a bond but the prosecutor says he will appeal. Another bond hearing is set for next week. 

