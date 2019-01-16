RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been arrested for beating a puppy to death with a shovel.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, a concerned neighbor witnessed the puppy being beaten and contacted the office on January 9.

After investigating, Donald Baker, 49, of Asheboro, was arrested and charged with Felony Cruelty to an Animal.

Baker was given a $25,000 secured bond.

Baker’s first appearance will be January 17, 2019, in Randolph County District Court, Asheboro.

RELATED: Man Accused Of Neutering Neighbor's Cat by Removing Its Testicles

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users