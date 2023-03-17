Man sentenced for leaving trial ahead of guilty verdict in Norfolk

Just before a jury convicted Rashad Dooley last year on charges related to the murder of Christopher Cummings, Dooley left the courthouse and did not return.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man who walked out of a Norfolk courthouse right before a jury convicted him on charges related to a 2011 murder was sentenced Wednesday to five suspended years in prison for failure to appear in court.

Last September, a Norfolk jury convicted 30-year-old Rashad Dooley on multiple charges related to the 2011 murder of Christopher Cummings. Shortly before the jury returned their guilty verdicts, Dooley left the courthouse and did not return.

He was arrested about two weeks later at a Chesapeake restaurant and is currently serving a 25-year sentence for his conviction in the Cummings case.