JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Skeletal remains found in the woods in James City County were identified as those of a missing 38-year-old woman.

That 38-year-old was Juliann Crystal Hobbs, who went missing on March 11, 2019.

Police said a hunter found the skeletal remains on Tuesday, October 29 in the woods about three-quarters of a mile from the 4000 block of Mount Laurel Road in James City County.

The bones were sent to the Medical Examiner's Office in Norfolk where they were identified as Hobbs.

Hobbs was reported missing in April 2019 to the Virginia Beach Police Department after she was last seen at 1:30 p.m. on March 11 being dropped off at the end of Sycamore Landing Road in James City County.

RELATED: James City County police search for missing 38-year-old woman

Police said she suffered from a medical condition that was a credible threat to herself but wasn't considered a danger to others.

Virginia State Police are still investigating and haven't released any other details.

