Deputies identify remains found near Emporia as missing Mechanicsville woman

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Human remains found outside of Emporia in June were identified as a missing Mechanicsville woman, the Southampton County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday.

Karen Louise Ryan, 65, was reported missing from Hanover County earlier this year.

The investigation into Ryan's death started on June 21 when deputies responded to the 24000 block of Adams Grove Road in Southampton County after a property owner found the remains.

The Southampton County Sheriff's Office sent the remains to the Medical Examiner's Office in Norfolk, who later identified them as Ryan's.

Deputies from Southampton and Hanover counties are investigating Ryan's death as a homicide.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to reach out to Southampton Detective B. Grizzard at 757-653-2100.