ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Accomack County Sheriff's Office is investigating two shootings that left three people hurt late Friday night.

Dispatch said the call for a shooting at 25154 Church Road came in around 11:09 p.m. A man had multiple gunshot wounds to the chest in that incident, according to reports.

Dispatch said another call for a shooting at 22255 Daugherty Road came in around 11:12 p.m.

In that incident, two women had been shot and taken to the hospital.

The addresses are about half a mile from each other.

The sheriff's office has not released more information about the shootings or whether they are connected.

Check back for updates.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.