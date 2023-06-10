Man accused of hit-and-run that killed 8-year-old boy appears in court

Richard Humbert's class 5 felony charge comes with up to 10 years in prison if convicted. He told police he didn’t stop at first, but checked his car for damage.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The man accused of hitting an 8-year-old boy with his car in Chesapeake and leaving him to die had his first court appearance on Friday morning.

The hit-and-run crash happened on Tuesday around 4:15 p.m. on South Battlefield Boulevard. Forrest Hooper was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

38-year-old Richard Humbert was arrested on Thursday, Chesapeake police said.

According to court documents, Humbert told investigators he was driving on South Battlefield Boulevard on Tuesday when he "struck something". Humbert told police he didn’t stop immediately but pulled over later to assess damage to his car.

Humbert appeared on a video camera from the Chesapeake City Jail during Friday's arraignment hearing at the Chesapeake Juvenile and Domestic Relations Courthouse. The judge said the hit-and-run charge Humbert faces is a class five felony and he faces up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted.

Humbert is next scheduled to be in court on Tuesday for a bond hearing.