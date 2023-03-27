Man who fled Williamsburg in sailboat after taking up-skirt videos arrested in Florida

Police said Richard Lee Gibson intentionally fled Virginia in a sailboat down the Intracoastal Waterway after taking upskirt video of an unsuspecting woman.

NORFOLK, Va. — A New Kent man wanted in Williamsburg for taking unlawful video in September was taken into custody in Florida last week and extradited to Virginia over the weekend.

Richard Lee Gibson, 59, was sailing a boat in the Caloosahatchee River on March 19 when a person recognized him from news articles, according to a news release from the Williamsburg Police Department.

The person called the Lee County Sheriff's Office and tipped them off to Gibson's whereabouts. Deputies arrested Gibson and took him to the Lee County Jail, where he stayed for about a week.

Investigators with the Williamsburg Criminal Investigations Bureau arrived Sunday and brought him back to Virginia. They say Gibson intentionally fled Virginia in a sailboat down the Intracoastal Waterway.

He was charged with unlawfully creating an image of another and possession of obscene items late last year after police say he placed his cell phone between the legs of an unsuspecting woman while it was recording.