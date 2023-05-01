Life sentence for man who pleaded guilty to 2004 murder-for-hire

A judge sentenced 48-year-old Richard Stoner to four terms of life plus 63 years, without the eligibility of parole.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The man who pleaded guilty to murdering a woman and her son in Virginia Beach in 2004 will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A judge sentenced 48-year-old Richard Stoner to four terms of life plus 63 years, without the eligibility of parole, no good credit time, and not eligible for conditional release.

It's the maximum sentence that could be imposed.

Police say Stoner took money from Christopher Schmidt and killed Schmidt's ex-wife, Lois Schmidt, and her 7-year-old son from another marriage, Jonathan Vetrano, in 2004. The arrests didn't happen until 2018.

Stoner said he and Schmidt were shooting guns in a Florida field when Schmidt mentioned wanting to shoot his wife. The Schmidts were divorcing and fighting over custody of their 1-year-old daughter at the time.

Stoner testified that he killed the mother and son as well as their dog inside their home. He also shot Lois Schmidt's brother multiple times, but he survived. Stoner then set their home on fire.

During sentencing, the judge said Stoner's confession "read like a horror story".