Richmond family seeking information for Virginia Beach shooting in November

The family of Richard Anderson, 22, is asking the Hampton Roads community for help solving his murder.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Saturday, the family of Richard Anderson traveled from Richmond to Virginia Beach and held a vigil where he was murdered last month.

Anderson, 22, was shot and killed on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach on November 9, and his family seeks help in solving the case.

"As a mom to have to be in this position now, it’s not fair," said Anderson's mother, Tan Mosby. "It will never be fair."

Mosby and relative Davika Davis wanted to tell the Hampton Roads community about Anderson, also known as Arjai.

“He was very much into the visual arts," said Davis. "He was a fashion model. That was something he was very proud of."



Anderson’s family said he was at an event when he was fatally shot outside of the building.



"There was nothing that [he] was doing that night that he shouldn’t have been doing," said Davis. "He was minding his own business. He was talking on the phone on FaceTime with his girlfriend. He had stepped out of the party so he can do that. He was sitting in his mom's car."



On November 9, Virginia Beach Police responded to a shooting on the 600 block of Newtown Road and found Anderson. He'd been shot.

Six weeks later, authorities are still searching for information about what happened that night.



“Our investigators don’t have any substantial leads in this case which is why we really do need the assistance from the public to get this," said Virginia Beach Public Affairs Officer Linda Kuehn. "This is why the family came out. They’re desperate for answers."

Mosby is offering a reward for anyone who has information.



“I know that my son will want me and us as a family and community to continue to fight to seek justice for him. So I’m never going to give up," she said.