Richmond man accused of raping 12-year-old in James City County

Timothy Huth-Scruggs, 20, was arrested on July 17. Police said he'd started an inappropriate relationship with a child using the social media app, Snapchat.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A 20-year-old Richmond man was arrested Friday, and charged with a slew of felonies related to having sex with a 12-year-old in James City County.

Police said Timothy Huth-Scruggs had been using the social media app, Snapchat, to correspond with the child, who had told him she was 13. Huth-Scruggs told the girl he was 16.

Police started investigating when the 12-year-old's parent reported the relationship to police.

According to a release from James City County police, Huth-Scruggs is accused of driving to the child's home in the early morning hours between July 6 and July 8, picking her up, and taking her to a parking lot, where they had sex.

The Richmond man faces five felony counts, including rape and soliciting sex from a child using an electronic device.