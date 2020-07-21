Richmond man accused of raping 12-year-old in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A 20-year-old Richmond man was arrested Friday, and charged with a slew of felonies related to having sex with a 12-year-old in James City County.
Police said Timothy Huth-Scruggs had been using the social media app, Snapchat, to correspond with the child, who had told him she was 13. Huth-Scruggs told the girl he was 16.
Police started investigating when the 12-year-old's parent reported the relationship to police.
According to a release from James City County police, Huth-Scruggs is accused of driving to the child's home in the early morning hours between July 6 and July 8, picking her up, and taking her to a parking lot, where they had sex.
The Richmond man faces five felony counts, including rape and soliciting sex from a child using an electronic device.
Huth-Scruggs is being held in the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.
