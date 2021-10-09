Man wanted for bank robbery in James City County arrested in Richmond year later

Police arrested James Washington, 58, in connection to the robbery of an Atlantic Union Bank on John Tyler Highway. The robbery took place in September 2020.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The James City County Police Department said Friday that officers in Richmond arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery that took place in the county nearly a year ago.

A spokeswoman for the department said that James Washington, 58, of Richmond was wanted for robbing an Atlantic Union Bank on Sept. 17, 2020. The branch is located at 5125 John Tyler Highway.

Detectives said Washington went into the bank the day of the robber and threatened a teller at gunpoint, demanding money. Police said Washington ran off after getting money. Virginia State Police K9 and Newport News K9 units helped to search the area that day, but they did not catch him.

After police identified Washington, they took a warrant out against him for Armed Robbery in March 2021.

Officers in Richmond made the arrest on Sept. 7.

As of Friday, Washington was in Richmond City Jail.