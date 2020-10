Police said that officers found the abandoned vehicle about 10 minutes after it was stolen. The child was unharmed.

RICHMOND, Va. — A man accused of stealing a running vehicle with a baby inside has been arrested in Virginia.

Police said in a news release that officers found the abandoned vehicle about 10 minutes after it was stolen in the city early Monday morning.

The child was unharmed. The release says police arrested Stefon R. Dunkley in connection with the incident after a brief foot chase Monday evening.