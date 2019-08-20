RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department is searching for a prisoner who escaped from custody on Monday.

The man, 38-year-old Ameer Ali, is from the 500 block of Young Mill Lane, Newport News. He was able to get away from police while in an SUV that was taking him to the Justice Center.

On Monday, Ali had been found at the Richmond Greyhound Bus Terminal and detained on a drug warrant issued by the Newport News Police Department.

Police said the escape occurred at around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Leigh and Belvedere Streets.

Although handcuffed with his hands behind his back and buckled into the back passenger-side seat, Ali was able to move his hands to the front of his body, unbuckle the seatbelt, unlatch the side door, and escape.

The Richmond Police Department officers established a perimeter in the area but were still unable to find him. Officers are have increased their patrols in that area.

The Department will review the incident to determine if the transporting officer had followed proper transport protocols.

Police officers described Ali as a light-skinned black male, who stands at 5’ 11” tall, and weighs about 215 pounds. He has short hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans.

Richmond police said anyone who spots the escapee should call 911 immediately. Individuals are told not to approach him. He is being sought for a non-violent warrant, but he told officers he did not want to return to prison.

Other Stories from 13News Now: