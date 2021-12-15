x
Man accused of killing 3, including young child, to be extradited back to Elizabeth City for trial

Ricky Etheridge, Jr. is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Jaquan White, 39-year-old Takeyia Berry, and 3-year-old Allura Pledger.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Dec. 16, 2021.

Ricky Etheridge Jr., the man accused of killing three people and hurting three others in an Elizabeth City shooting, agreed to be extradited back to North Carolina on Thursday, prosecutors said.

He was arrested in Norfolk on December 15, 2021. 

Back on December 2, Etheridge allegedly shot and killed 18-year-old Jaquan White, 39-year-old Takeyia Berry, and 3-year-old Allura Pledger. The shooting happened near Perry Street and Jordan Street in Elizabeth City.

Three other men were also shot at the scene that night and survived.

Nia Tariq, a spokeswoman for the Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney, said Etheridge signed a waiver of extradition back to North Carolina instead of having a hearing about the decision.

Tariq said Etheridge should be back in Elizabeth City before February 8, where he'll be tried for three counts of murder.

