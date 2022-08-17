Woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop requests visit to Renaissance Faire while on house arrest

In the request, Riley Williams, 23, asked to attend the Renaissance Fair on Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Cumberland County resident Riley Williams, who is currently on house arrest while awaiting trial for her alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, requested the court's permission to attend The Pennsylvania Renaissance Fair.

Williams, 23, is accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop on Jan. 6, 2021. She has been on house arrest since Jan. 21, 2021.

In the request, Williams asked to attend the Renaissance Fair on Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

This isn't the first request Williams has made within the past year. In July, she petitioned the court asking for the house arrest and ankle monitor conditions of her release to be lifted, stating that they were "unduly burdensome," according to her attorney.

Most recently, Williams requested her trial be moved from Washington D.C. to Harrisburg, arguing that an impartial jury will be more easily found at Pennsylvania's capitol.

Both of these requests were denied. It is unclear at this time if her most recent request will meet the same fate.

Williams is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, theft of government property, entering and remaining inside a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building for her alleged conduct on Jan. 6.