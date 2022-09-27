Possible case of road rage under investigation in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating suspected a road rage incident on Tuesday morning.
It happened on East Olney Road, which is near East Brambleton Avenue in Calvert Square, around 9 a.m, according to a Norfolk dispatch supervisor.
The supervisor told 13News Now that there were reports of a gun being fired, but investigators are still working to determine if that's what really happened. No one was hurt, although a car was damaged.
13News Now reached out to the police department for more information. The situation is being investigated.
Anyone with information about what happened can call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through P3 Tips.