Possible case of road rage under investigation in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating suspected a road rage incident on Tuesday morning.

It happened on East Olney Road, which is near East Brambleton Avenue in Calvert Square, around 9 a.m, according to a Norfolk dispatch supervisor.

The supervisor told 13News Now that there were reports of a gun being fired, but investigators are still working to determine if that's what really happened. No one was hurt, although a car was damaged.

13News Now reached out to the police department for more information. The situation is being investigated.