AAA: Every 16 hours, someone is hurt or killed by road rage violence

NORFOLK, Va. — Every 16 hours, someone is either hurt or killed by road rage violence, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.

The latest figures from AAA (citing Everytown for Gun Safety Data), show the unfortunate trend of growing aggression and anger on the roadways.

The beef between drivers, in many cases, is escalating beyond cursing and angry hand gestures, instead becoming downright violent: 554 people were shot in road rage incidents across the U.S. last year, and 141 of them were killed, according to the data.

Those numbers are twice what we saw pre-pandemic.

In Virginia, at least three road rage-related shootings have happened so far this year, including one in Hampton back in January, where a 32-year-old passenger was hit by a bullet at the intersection of Nickerson Blvd and Glascow Way.

The condition and temperament of drivers are likely to blame, with nearly 80% of drivers expressing anger, aggression, or road rage behind the wheel at least once within the last 30 days, according to AAA.

Officials say the best thing you can do if you find yourself on the receiving end of road rage is to try and disengage: don’t make eye contact and let the driver pass you.

We know sometimes that doesn’t always work.

If the situation escalates, a 911 call may be your best course of action. And if you’re close to home, it’s best to take a detour to the nearest fire or police station; you don’t want the driver following you home and seeing where you live.