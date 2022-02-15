New details emerging from Virginia Beach Rock Church pastor's court documents

Virginia Beach Rock Church Pastor John Blanchard appeared in court Tuesday morning on prostitution charges from his October arrest.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Court documents from Chesterfield County are revealing new information about John Blanchard and what the pastor has been up to while out on bond the past few months.

A judge amended Blanchard's bond in November to allow the pastor to travel outside of Virginia for work-related duties but did not specify if that work involved Rock Church.

The court documents include requests from Blanchard's attorney to allow him to travel to various states. There are about 10 requests for travel between the months of November and February to states such as Ohio, West Virginia, Georgia, Florida, and Pennsylvania.

The documents say the travel deals with a company called "Zion Solutions" and not Rock Church.

Blanchard faces multiple charges, including felony solicitation of prostitution with underage people, after undercover Chesterfield County Police Detectives arrested Blanchard and 16 other men in an October investigation.

In October, Police say they posed as underage people through social media, pretending to be involved in a prostitution ring.

Blanchard was arrested after he allegedly used his personal social media account to meet with what he thought were underage girls and arrived at the location where the undercover detectives scheduled to meet.

In response to the arrest, Rock Church leaders sent out a statement in November, saying Blanchard would "step back" from his role with the church until the investigation closes.

The 52-year-old pastor and his attorney wouldn't make any comments as they walked quickly out of Chesterfield County court Tuesday morning

Blanchard's attorney asked the judge to continue Blanchard's hearing, saying there are "evidentiary issues" with the case, but he would not go into further detail as to why.

This isn't the first case against John Blanchard. 13News Now uncovered a 2018 case in which Blanchard faced sexual assault charges from a former church member. A judge found him not guilty in that case.