Crime

Person arrested after leading Suffolk police on chase with stolen vehicle

Police found the stolen vehicle and tried to stop it. The driver refused and a chase ensued.
SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department said a person was arrested after a chase involving a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon.

The Southampton County Sheriff's Office advised Suffolk police of the stolen vehicle near Route 58 around 2:15 p.m. The police department didn't say where the vehicle was stolen from.

Suffolk police were able to find the vehicle; however, the driver refused to stop and fled from the police. Subsequently, a short police chase ensued in the area of eastbound Route 58.

The vehicle was found abandoned in a neighborhood off Pitchkettle Road.

After a quick search, the person was located and taken into custody without an incident.

The police department didn't share information about the suspect. The incident is under investigation.

