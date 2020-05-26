Hampton teen arrested for man's slaying

Ricky Devon Brooks, Jr. was found shot to death inside a vehicle on Sacramento Drive on May 5.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a homicide that happened in Hampton earlier this month.

19-year-old Ricky Devon Brooks, Jr. was found shot to death inside a vehicle on the night of May 5 in the first block of Sacramento Drive.

Investigators have now arrested a 16-year-old boy for the shooting.

The teen, whose name has not been released because of his age, is charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, underage possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school property, and discharging of a firearm in public.

The suspect remains in custody at a secured detention facility.