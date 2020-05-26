x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

crime

Hampton teen arrested for man's slaying

Ricky Devon Brooks, Jr. was found shot to death inside a vehicle on Sacramento Drive on May 5.
Credit: Hampton Police Dept.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a homicide that happened in Hampton earlier this month.

19-year-old Ricky Devon Brooks, Jr. was found shot to death inside a vehicle on the night of May 5 in the first block of Sacramento Drive.

Investigators have now arrested a 16-year-old boy for the shooting. 

The teen, whose name has not been released because of his age, is charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, underage possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school property, and discharging of a firearm in public. 

The suspect remains in custody at a secured detention facility.

The case remains under investigation, and if you have any information that may help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

RELATED: Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in vehicle in Hampton