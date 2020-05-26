Hampton teen arrested for man's slaying

HAMPTON, Va. — Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a homicide that happened in Hampton earlier this month.
19-year-old Ricky Devon Brooks, Jr. was found shot to death inside a vehicle on the night of May 5 in the first block of Sacramento Drive.
Investigators have now arrested a 16-year-old boy for the shooting.
The teen, whose name has not been released because of his age, is charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, underage possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school property, and discharging of a firearm in public.
The suspect remains in custody at a secured detention facility.
The case remains under investigation, and if you have any information that may help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.