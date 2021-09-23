Man seriously hurt following warehouse shooting in Windsor

Police responded around 2:20 p.m. and found one victim with a gunshot wound.

WINDSOR, Va. — A man was shot at a Safco Products warehouse in Windsor on Thursday afternoon, officials say.

The Isle of Wight Sheriff's Department said they, along with the Town of Windsor Police, responded to 12400 Safco Way around 2:20 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, deputies found one man who had been shot. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in critical condition.

A suspect has been identified, and the sheriff's department is attempting to make contact at Eagle Harbor Apartment Complex off of Route 17.

They said the public can expect heavy police presence in the area.