Sailor allegedly shot wife's boyfriend three times Virginia Beach, killing him

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A U.S. Navy sailor is behind bars, facing several charges after court documents say he admitted to shooting his wife’s boyfriend three times, killing him.

The documents say before his arrest, Tyler Jenkins, 26, asked Virginia Beach police officers, “What am I doing wrong? Did y’all get the gun that I shot him with?”

It all happened an apartment on Crystalline Place, near Town Center in Virginia Beach on Friday night. Jenkins' wife called 911 after the shooting.

Police said the victim is 28-year-old Timothy Talley III. Family members said he is also a Navy sailor, but he wasn’t stationed in Hampton Roads.

Documents say Jenkins' wife told police she was engaged in a “sexual act” with Talley at the time of the shooting. She told investigators she feared for her life, because she thought Jenkins was trying to shoot both of them.

Once police officers arrived, documents say Jenkins told them he fired three shots at Talley, and let investigators know where to find the gun.

Jenkins' preliminary hearing has been set for May 12. He faces Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Malicious Wounding and gun charges.