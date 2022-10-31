A string of thefts at Salvation Army Family Stores and Donation Centers across Hampton Roads

Salvation Army officials said they are asking the community to identify criminals breaking in to their stores.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Salvation Army helps thousands of people in need every year. But now they are asking for the community's help to find people stealing from their family stores and donation centers.

Salvation Army officials said that since August, they’ve four had break-ins at their stores in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, and Hampton. The latest incident happened over the weekend.

“For someone to steal from the Salvation Army, that really is discouraging," said Salvation Army Major Donald Dohmann.

Dohmann said the latest theft happened around 9:30 Saturday night.

Surveillance cameras from the Salvation Army Family Store and Donation Center in Chesapeake show a man in a hoodie getting out of a white or creamed-colored Cadillac and walking to the store. He shatters the front door and walks straight to the safe and takes the cash.

Salvation Army Captain Damon Graham said this was the second break-in at that location.

“It affects us raising money to help the men in our debt rehabilitation center," Graham said.

Dohmann said last week in Hampton, criminals ripped the locks right off their storage units, stealing up to $15,000 in items.

“They stole red kettles, stole the signage, stole toys that we have set aside for Christmas this year, and they also stole some of our disaster equipment and some backup generators that we had for our disaster services," said Dohmann.

Graham said back in August someone broke into the family store and donation center in Virginia Beach. Surveillance pictures show the man trying to use an umbrella to conceal his identity.

"This is the third time that we believe that the same individual has broken into our stores and stolen money," said Graham.

Graham and Dohmann said the criminals are not just taking from the stores, but from families and people in need.

“Hopefully the person -- if they are all connected -- the person or persons who are responsible will hopefully be identified through members of our community," said Dohmann.

Salvation Army officials said they have upgraded their security systems since the thefts but that also cost them about $25,000. Graham said that the thieves stole a total of $2,800 from the Chesapeake and Virginia Beach stores.

The Salvation Army also filed police reports and is working with detectives in each city to find out who is responsible for the break-ins.