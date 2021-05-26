These were the 9 victims in the San Jose railyard shooting

The victims range in age from 29 to 63 years old

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Update:

A ninth victim of the shooting who had been taken to the hospital in critical condition has sadly died.

According to SEIU Local 521, "We are saddened to report that a 9th victim has passed as a result of their injuries. We send our condolences to the family of Alex Ward Fritch, age 49."

Original story:

As the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office released the identities of the eight people killed in a mass shooting at a San Jose light rail yard, eight families enter a period of mourning.

Authorities identified the eight people killed by a gunman at a San Jose railyard on Wednesday. They range in age from 29 to 63 years old. Authorities said the gunman ultimately took his own life as law enforcement rushed in.

He's been named as 57-year-old Sam Cassidy. His ex-wife, Cecilia Nelms, says Cassidy would tell her that he wanted to kill people at work. But she adds: "I never believed him, and it never happened. Until now."

Identifications for the victims were being held until all family members were notified. On Wednesday evening, the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office released the identities of all the people killed in the shooting, according to reporting by Bay area affiliate ABC7.

President Joe Biden tweeted about the tragedy before the identities were released.

“There are at least eight families who will never be whole again. Every life taken by a bullet pierces the soul of our nation,” President Biden said, in part.

Here are the victims of the light rail yard shooting in San Jose.

Taptejdeep Singh, 36

According to reporting by ABC7, the family of 36-year-old Taptejdeep Singh identified him as one of the victims killed at the VTA rail yard in San Jose. They told ABC7 that Singh was a VTA employee and lived in Union City with his wife and two kids.

Michael Rudometkin, 40

Michael Rudometkin was identified by San Jose City Councilmember Raul Peralez. In a Facebook post, Peralez referred to him as a long-time great friend.

“My family and I have lost a long time great friend and there are no words to describe the heartache we are feeling right now, especially for his family,” he said in the social media post.

Rose Rudometkin, Michael's mother, told ABC10 that her son was attending a union meeting at the time of the shooting.

"He has always been a wonderful son, brother, loving husband, uncle, cousin and friend to many. He would give his last penny and shirt off his back. Anyone could call him for help and he’d be there," she said in a message to ABC10.

Michael Rudometkin was a youth minister and pastoral council member at Queen of Apostles Church in San Jose. He graduated from Evergreen College Cum Laude. He enjoyed sports, cars, working at home and the Russian River.

According to ABC7, the Santa Clara County Coroner confirmed the remaining victims as:

Paul Delacruz Megia, 42

Adrian Balleza, 29

Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35

Timothy Romo, 49

Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63

Lars Lane, age 63

