Woman who police say admitted to stabbing her two children, killing one of them, appears in court

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Editor's note: The above story originally aired in May of 2021, shortly after Sarah Ganoe's arrest.

A Newport News woman who admitted to stabbing her two children, killing one of them, appeared in court on Friday.

Sarah Ganoe faces second-degree murder and malicious wounding charges after police say she killed her infant son and seriously hurt her then-8-year-old daughter back in May of 2021.

Court documents say Ganoe's fiance at the time, John Howard, told investigators she texted him while he was at work, saying, "The house will be bloody when you get home."

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew called it a traumatic case for the family and community.

On Friday, Ganoe waived her rights to a preliminary hearing in General District Court, meaning the case will now move to Circuit Court.