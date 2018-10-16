A South Carolina woman was arrested in Sweetwater early Tuesday morning after police said they found $90,000 worth of suspected methamphetamine in her car.

A Sweetwater Police Officer saw a female slumped over the wheel of her car in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn on Highway 68 around 1:32 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 16, according to the police department.

The officer asked the woman, later identified as 47-year-old Kimberley L. Anderson, of Chapin, South Carolina, for verbal consent to search the vehicle and she said yes. According to Sweetwater Police, she was then asked if there were any needles in the vehicle she stated that there were needles in her purse.

When they searched her purse, the officer found a corner cut bag with a crystal substance. He then searched the remainder of the vehicle and found a black bag on the passenger seat, which contained several large bags containing a crystal substance, according to police.

A digital scale was also located in the vehicle's back floorboard, Sweetwater Police said. The suspected Methamphetamine was weighed with the bags, with a total weight of 2.5 pounds. According to investigators, this amount of methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $90,000.

The Holiday Inn is located within McMinn County so police said Anderson was charged through McMinn County with the manufacture, sale, delivery, and possession of methamphetamine under TCA Code TCA 39-17-434, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia TCA 39-17-425.

Bond was set at $48,000.

The suspected methamphetamine is being sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Lab for determination of the substance, according to Sweetwater Police.

© 2018 WBIR