Sheriff: Ft. Jackson trainee hijacks school bus, all kids safe and suspect arrested

When kids began coming to the front of the bus and asking questions, the soldier got frustrated and told the kids and the driver to get off, Sheriff Leon Lott said.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a school bus was hijacked Thursday morning by an armed trainee from Fort Jackson but that suspect is now in custody and the kids are all safe.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the incident began around 7 a.m. on Ft. Jackson, when a trainee in his third week of training ran off from the base, armed with a rifle. Police said they later got a call reporting a man trying to flag down a car near Interstate 77.

Lott said the trainee then went to a bus stop near Eagle Park Road and Percival Road, where 18 students were getting on to go to Forest Lake Elementary in Richland School District Two. The trainee then got on board armed with a rifle and told the driver he didn't want to hurt anyone, but he wanted to be taken to the next town.

"You can just imagine they were scared to death," Lott said. "I'll give the bus driver credit, he kept his cool. His main concern was the safety of the kids and he did his job."

Fort Jackson's commander, Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle, later clarified the rifle was not loaded, and that the soldier wouldn't have had access to ammunition.

Lott said after a few minutes, kids began coming to the front of the bus and started asking questions. The sheriff said the soldier got frustrated, and told the kids and the driver to get off the bus near Percival Road.

The trainee then drove the bus for several miles, the sheriff added, but had trouble handling the vehicle, and stopped it on Old Percival Road and got off. Lott said he left the rifle on the bus and began running around the neighborhood looking for clothes.

Officers, who had swarmed to the scene, eventually captured him. The whole incident lasted about an hour.

"I think God looked down on these kids this morning and wrapped his arms around them and took care of them," Lott said.

Beagle said it's his belief that the soldier---a 23-year-old from New Jersey-- was just trying to get home, and didn't intend harm, but said there was a potential for things to be much worse.

Richland School District Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis, who was notified not long after the situation began unfolding, said he's never been as scared in his life. "It was one of the scariest phone calls," he said. "So many emotions that I had."

The school district said they are offering counseling to the children. Several other schools in the area were briefly put on lockout during the situation.