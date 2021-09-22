Norfolk, Virginia Beach investigate multiple school threats

Several schools in Hampton Roads have seen threats made against them on social media, days after two students were shot at Heritage High School in Newport News.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police and school officials in Hampton Roads say they are seeing an increase in school threats, days after a shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News left two students injured.

In a statement to 13News Now, Virginia Beach City Public Schools spokesperson Sondra Woodward said "it is not uncommon for there to be an uptick in reports and rumors of threats to school communities" in the aftermath of an incident like the Heritage shooting.

"Our Office of Safe Schools is closely monitoring social media and works with the Virginia Beach Police Department in assessing possible threats. We notify families based on guidance from VBPD, our Office of Safe Schools and in collaboration with our school leadership team," Woodward said.

At least two Virginia Beach schools -- Kempsville High School and Green Run High School -- saw social media threats made on Wednesday. The principals of both schools sent messages to parents saying all students are safe and that there is an extra police presence "out of an abundance of caution."

School officials urge any student who hears something concerning should report it to an adult or police immediately, and not spread it through social media or gossip.

In Norfolk, police confirm there have been threats made toward several Norfolk Public Schools. Police have also increased their presence on school campuses as a precaution, and an investigation is underway to identify the source of the social media posts.

Norfolk Police note that anyone who is found posting threats on social media "could be charged with a Class 6 Felony resulting in up to 12 months in jail and/or a $2500 fine."