LAUREL, Md. — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is offering a $5,000 reward to help track down the person who went out of their way to kill several seagulls in Laurel, Maryland.

While the Laurel Police Department has not released a description of the person or the car used in the January 4 attack, PETA called whoever the suspect is a “cruel” and “dangerous” person.

“Everybody who has heard of this story just kind of is taken back by it because it is so bizarre and evil,” said Laurel Police Corporal Laura Wilson as she described the incident.

Corporal Wilson said someone dropped popcorn in the Laurel Plaza parking lot to lure a group of seagulls.

The suspect used a car and ran the seagulls over when the birds started eating.

At least 10 of the birds were killed, and Corporal Wilson was able to save one of them.

PETA is begging the public “to help find whoever did this before this person harms or kills anyone else.”

If you know anything about what happened, call the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092.

RELATED: Man charged after 100 roosters, hens seized from inside his home, police say

RELATED: Exotic-looking orange bird was actually a seagull covered in curry

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.