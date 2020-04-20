Search underway for man who shot 17-year-old boy in Portsmouth

Monquell Wilkins, 32, is wanted for shooting a teenager in Portsmouth. Police say the 17-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Portsmouth detectives are working to track down a man who's accused of shooting a teenager.

First responders were dispatched to the 1200 block of Duke Street on Sunday around 8:15 p.m. after a shooting was reported there.

Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the leg. Medics rushed him to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

After some investigation, investigators learned that 32-year-old Monquell L. Wilkins shot the boy. Wilkins is wanted for two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm, and two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Wilkins should be considered armed and dangerous.