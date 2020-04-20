x
Search underway for man who shot 17-year-old boy in Portsmouth

Monquell Wilkins, 32, is wanted for shooting a teenager in Portsmouth. Police say the 17-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
Credit: Portsmouth Police Department

Portsmouth detectives are working to track down a man who's accused of shooting a teenager.

First responders were dispatched to the 1200 block of Duke Street on Sunday around 8:15 p.m. after a shooting was reported there.

Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the leg. Medics rushed him to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

After some investigation, investigators learned that 32-year-old Monquell L. Wilkins shot the boy. Wilkins is wanted for two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm, and two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling. 

Wilkins should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows anything about Wilkins' whereabouts is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.