Search underway for Newport News bank robbery suspect

Surveillance photos show a person that police say robbed a bank on Thimble Shoals Boulevard.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are trying to track down the person who robbed a bank in Newport News Friday afternoon.

Someone called police shortly before 2:30 p.m. to report that a bank was robbed in the 600 block of Thimble Shoals Blvd. Surveillance images show the inside of a Fulton Bank.

Officers were told that a man entered the store, said he had a weapon and passed a note to the bank teller demanding cash.

After getting an unknown amount of money, he took off in a black Ford with rims. Authorities say the car could be a Ford Edge model.

Police describe the suspect as a light-skinned black male. He was wearing a black hat with a white emblem, a gray sweatshirt, black pants and white athletic shoes.

No other details have been released, but police say if you know anything about this robbery to call them or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.