NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A search is underway for a 25-year-old man who is accused of robbing a 7-Eleven in Norfolk last week.

Police say Vernell Freeman robbed the 7-Eleven at 1511 E. Little Creek Road on Jan. 20.

Anyone with any information on Freeman's location is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.