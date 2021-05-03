Search underway for suspect who shot 13-year-old in Newport News

Police don't have any information about the suspect who shot a teenager in the 1200 block of Garden Drive on February 21. They're asking for the public's help.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — On March 5, the Newport News Police Department asked the public for any tips about the shooting of a 13-year-old that happened on Feb. 21.

A release from the department said that Sunday, around 10:35 p.m., they were called to the 1200 block of Garden Drive to help someone who had been shot. That's between the Reed and Magruder areas of the city.

When they got there, they found the teen. He or she was hurt but expected to survive, so medics took them to a hospital for treatment.

By March 5, investigators didn't have any suspect information. Police asked the public for help solving the aggravated assault.