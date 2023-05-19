Search underway for suspects in vehicle chase that started in Chesapeake, ended in Norfolk

The chase started early Friday morning on Interstate 64 in Chesapeake and ended in the Ocean View area of Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — A search is underway for two suspects involved in a vehicle chase that started in Chesapeake and ended in Norfolk on Friday morning, Virginia State Police said.

The chase started on Interstate 64 in Chesapeake around 4:30 a.m. when a 2021 Hyundai Sonata registered in North Carolina didn't yield to state police who tried to stop the driver for reckless driving, according to a spokesperson for VSP.

The vehicle allegedly continued to elude the state trooper by driving fast, crossing into Norfolk, and exiting in the Willoughby Spit area. The spokesperson said the people in the car were seen throwing things out the window.

The vehicle drove down Ocean View Avenue, lost control, and crashed into a fence end at Granby Street. Three people got out of the car and ran off.

A boy was caught and arrested, while the other two haven't been located.