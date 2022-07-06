After 4 people shot, killed in Portsmouth, court documents say witness overheard violence

A new detail from the probable cause affidavit says there was a woman in the home who stayed in her room and became a surviving witness to the violence.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is from the day of the shooting, June 7, 2022.

It's been more than two months since someone shot four people to death in a Maple Avenue home in Portsmouth.

Monday, paperwork from a search warrant related to the case was available in court, detailing how the tragedy unfolded on June 7.

That morning, a few minutes after 9:30 a.m., police officers pulled up to the home at the corner of Maple Avenue and Randolph Street.

In the house, four people had been shot, and three had already died from their injuries.

30-year-old Georgio Lee, 37-year-old Oleisha Mears and 34-year-old Ashley Merricks were beyond help. Samuel Jones, 66, was rushed to a hospital but died there.

A new detail from the probable cause affidavit, though, says there was a woman in the home who stayed in her room and became a surviving witness who overheard the violence.

The document says she was in the room next to the front door that morning and heard someone knock. She didn't open her door but heard Merricks answer it.

Then, Merricks allegedly started screaming.

The survivor said a man's voice was demanding to know "where 'Lil Baby' was," and then gunshots rang out. The witness said Merricks told him Lil Baby was upstairs.

It's not clear if there was one shooter or two, but in the document, the woman who survived said someone went upstairs, and she heard more gunshots when they got there.

Merricks waited until the shooter left, and then called 911 for help.

Police got a search warrant for the home, and said they found drugs, "narcotics paraphernalia" and 30 shell casings from bullets inside it.

In the early stages of the investigation, police were looking into a 2011 black GMC Acadia with the Virginia license plate VVF-9829, after someone said they saw it stop outside the house that morning.