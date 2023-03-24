Search warrants reveal new information about Chesapeake Walmart shooting suspect

According to search warrants, police investigators searched the suspect's home and car hours later, in the early morning on Nov. 23, 2022.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — We're learning more about what investigators discovered about the supsect in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting.

Late in the evening on Nov. 22, 2022, a Walmart team lead at the store on Sam's Circle started shooting in a break room, killing six people and hurting others before taking his own life.

According to recently obtained search warrants, investigators searched the suspect's home and car hours later, in the early morning on Nov. 23.

Around 2 a.m., a police detective wrote a request for a search warrant for the suspect's residence. At the home, they found ammunition, notes about working at Walmart and sales receipts that thought could be related to the shooting.

Later, just before 6 a.m., the same police detective wrote another search warrant request, this time for the suspect's vehicle.

He said that, "in plain view inside the vehicle, a paper range target with bullet holes can be observed in the floor of the vehicle along with protective ear-coverings utilized for target shooting."