Crime

Second person arrested in connection to deadly Norfolk shooting

The shooting happened July 3 near 2900 Hollister Avenue. Police found a man who had been shot several times.
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police arrested a second man following a deadly shooting earlier this month.

On Wednesday, police arrested 21-year-old Bryston A. Davis. He is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Davis's arrest comes roughly a week after police arrested another man, 23-year-old Leon M. Williams, on the same charges.

The shooting happened July 3 near 2900 Hollister Avenue, which is between Virginia Beach Boulevard and Princess Anne Road in Norfolk. Police responded shortly after 10 p.m. that day for a report of a gunshot disturbance and found a man who had been shot several times.

Medics took the man to a hospital to be treated for his life-threatening injuries, but he later died on June 9. He was identified as Jalanu L. Colbert, 28.

Both Davis and Williams are currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.  

