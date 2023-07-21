Second person arrested in connection to deadly Norfolk shooting

The shooting happened July 3 near 2900 Hollister Avenue. Police found a man who had been shot several times.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police arrested a second man following a deadly shooting earlier this month.

On Wednesday, police arrested 21-year-old Bryston A. Davis. He is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Davis's arrest comes roughly a week after police arrested another man, 23-year-old Leon M. Williams, on the same charges.

The shooting happened July 3 near 2900 Hollister Avenue, which is between Virginia Beach Boulevard and Princess Anne Road in Norfolk. Police responded shortly after 10 p.m. that day for a report of a gunshot disturbance and found a man who had been shot several times.

Medics took the man to a hospital to be treated for his life-threatening injuries, but he later died on June 9. He was identified as Jalanu L. Colbert, 28.