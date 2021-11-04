Second arrest made for Virginia Beach shooting in January

A 20-year-old man was charged in connection to a shooting on Jan. 23 that severely hurt someone. Police say a person was shot in the back during a robbery.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police have arrested another person in connection with a shooting that took place a few months ago in Virginia Beach.

Devon Maurice Dorsey, 20, was charged with robbery, malicious wounding, and use of a firearm. Police arrested him on Friday.

His arrest comes more than two months after a shooting that left one person severely injured.

It happened in the 900 block of Atlantis Drive on Jan. 23. A male victim suffered life-threatening wounds after being shot in the back during a robbery.

Authorities had already arrested 23-year-old Montrell McIntyre early on for the crime. He faces the same charges as Dorsey.