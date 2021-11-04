Second arrest made for Virginia Beach shooting in January

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police have arrested another person in connection with a shooting that took place a few months ago in Virginia Beach.
Devon Maurice Dorsey, 20, was charged with robbery, malicious wounding, and use of a firearm. Police arrested him on Friday.
His arrest comes more than two months after a shooting that left one person severely injured.
It happened in the 900 block of Atlantis Drive on Jan. 23. A male victim suffered life-threatening wounds after being shot in the back during a robbery.
Authorities had already arrested 23-year-old Montrell McIntyre early on for the crime. He faces the same charges as Dorsey.
No other details have been released at this time.