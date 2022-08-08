Teen girl charged in connection with Virginia Beach murder

This is the second suspect to be arrested by police in connection to a June homicide. Both suspects are under the age of 18, so their names haven't been released.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 17-year-old girl was arrested in connection to a June homicide, Virginia Beach police announced Monday.

Police arrested her on June 29 and charged her with accessory after the fact-murder and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

This is the second suspect to be arrested by police in this case. Both suspects are under the age of 18, so their names haven't been released.

The incident happened on June 9 just before 3 p.m.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of King Charles Court for a report of a gunshot wound. That's near Laskin Road. Police said that's where 18-year-old Da'Myrian Jacob Durel, of Virginia Beach, was found with a gunshot wound.