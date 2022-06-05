Portsmouth police: Second man arrested, charged for shooting at Riverwalk Inn and Suites

A woman was taken to the hospital with serious wounds that day, and 40-year-old David Branch died at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story when the first suspect was located on May 6, 2022.

A second man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a shooting left a man dead and another woman seriously hurt in Portsmouth.

According to previous coverage of this case, officers were called to the Riverwalk Inn & Suites on the morning of Feb. 2, 2022. That's on the 300 block of Effingham Street.

When they got there, they found a woman and a man who had been shot. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious wounds, and the man died at the scene.

He's been identified as David Branch, 40.

For several months, the suspected shooters in the case escaped custody.

On May 6, Marcellus T. Epps was found by Chesapeake police. He's been charged with First Degree Murder, Aggravated Malicious Wounding, two counts of Use of a Firearm and has seven additional felony warrants.

On Aug. 16, the second suspect, 32-year-old Demonte Rayshawn Worrell, was found by Portsmouth's Special Investigations and SWAT units.