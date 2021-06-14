x
Second suspect arrested from Austin mass shooting on Sixth Street

One person was killed and 13 others were injured in the shooting on Sixth Street early Saturday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the mass shooting on Sixth Street on Saturday morning. On Monday, KVUE's Tony Plohetski confirmed that police arrested the second suspect, Jeremiah Roshaun Leland James Tabb, 17, in the Killeen area.

According to Killeen ISD officials, the 17-year-old male was arrested at Harker Heights High School. District officials said the Killeen ISD Police Department are working diligently with the Austin Police Department to assist in an ongoing investigation.  

Tabb was attending a summer school class at the high school, officials confirmed to Plohetski. He is charged as an adult with aggravated assault.

This arrest is the second made in connection to the shooting. The first arrest came over the weekend. On Sunday, officials said that a juvenile suspect had been taken into custody. It is not clear what charges that suspect may face and, because they are underage, their identity and court records will likely remain confidential.

Police said both suspects were shooters in this incident.

The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 12. Shots were fired into a large crowd in the entertainment district on Sixth Street, sending several victims to the hospital. A total of 14 people were shot.

One of those victims, 25-year-old Douglas John Kantor, died as a result of his injuries on Sunday afternoon. Read his family's statement.

Austin police have not discovered a motive for the shooting but said it was an isolated incident. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting or what happened before is asked to call 911 or the police tip line at 512-472-TIPS.

