The search is over | Second suspect in custody after deadly Maple Street shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story on August 22, 2022, when police were still searching for Antwann Gore.

After a months-long search, the second suspect in a Portsmouth shooting that killed four people is now in custody.

Antwann Gore, 40, turned himself in to law enforcement on Monday. He now faces four counts of aggravated murder.

The shooting happened near Effingham Street on the 1500 block of Maple Avenue on June 7.

Police responded just after 9:30 a.m., where they found a man and two women dead from gunshot wounds:

30-year-old Georgio Davonta Lee

37-year-old Oleisha Deanna Mears

34-year-old Ashley Merricks

Additionally, a 66-year-old man was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

On June 10, police said this man, Samuel Jones, had died from his injuries.

Raymond Gore, 57, was also a suspect in the killings.

He was found on Aug. 18 in reference to a different shooting that happened near the 4100 block of South Street.