Jury deciding verdict for Edmund Hoyt, Norfolk police officer who shot man to death off-duty

Hoyt and his wife both took the stand Thursday, on the final day of his re-trial.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the second day of the trial, Oct. 26, 2022.

The defense team for Edmund Hoyt, a Norfolk police officer on re-trial for voluntary manslaughter, rested its case Thursday.

The jury listened to closing arguments from both sides and is now deliberating a verdict.

Hoyt is facing charges for the death of Kelvin White, whom he shot to death while off-duty in January 2020. Neither side of the courtroom disputes that Hoyt killed White.

Throughout the case, his defense team has said White confronted Hoyt's wife near a grocery store in Chesapeake and threatened her with a knife. White had a history of paranoid Schizophrenia.

Hoyt's wife called him for help, and he rushed to the grocery store. The Commonwealth Attorney's Office said Hoyt took things to "another level" by pulling out his gun and telling White to get on the ground.

They physically fought, and then Hoyt shot White to death.

Kelvin White's brother Gerard White told 13News Now that police officers are trained to deal with people having mental health problems, and that Hoyt should have known how to resolve the situation without killing him.

This case went to court back in August, but when the jury couldn't agree to a verdict, it was declared a mistrial. His new trial started Tuesday, Oct. 25.