Security footage shows shooting inside Heritage High School last fall

Newport News prosecutors submitted surveillance video from a hallway inside the school as evidence.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A new video provides more insight into the moment a student started shooting inside Heritage High School last fall.

Newport News prosecutors said 15-year-old Jacari Taylor pulled the trigger, hitting two students. The prosecutors submitted surveillance video from a hallway inside the school as evidence against Taylor.

On April 29, Taylor pleaded guilty to malicious wounding and gun charges for the shooting that happened on Sept. 20, 2021.

Prosecutors said the chaos began after lunch. In the video, you can see two students start fighting in the back-left corner under a stairwell.

A teacher tried to break up the fight, according to prosecutors. The video then shows one of the students pull out a gun and start shooting.

Prosecutors said Taylor shot at a student multiple times, hitting him in the head. They said he shot another student in the leg as she ran away.

The surveillance video shows a student, who prosecutors identified as Taylor, running down the halls and out of the school. They said he tossed the gun in a trashcan.

The end of the video shows hundreds of students running out of the school building.

According to court documents, police took Taylor into custody after a family member drove him to juvenile services.