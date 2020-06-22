Sentara Norfolk General temporarily locked down when person 'discharged weapon' in ER

NORFOLK, Va. — According to Norfolk dispatchers, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital went on a temporary lockdown Sunday night in response to a person "discharging a weapon" in the ER. Police have not yet confirmed if the weapon was a gun.
The spokesperson said after the 11 p.m. incident, the suspect ran from the scene and the lockdown was lifted.
Nobody had been taken into custody related to the incident by 1:30 a.m.
This is a developing story. To assist with the investigation, call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.