Sentara Norfolk General temporarily locked down when person 'discharged weapon' in ER

Sunday night, the hospital temporarily went under lockdown after someone "discharged a weapon" in the emergency room. The lockdown lifted after the person ran away.

NORFOLK, Va. — According to Norfolk dispatchers, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital went on a temporary lockdown Sunday night in response to a person "discharging a weapon" in the ER. Police have not yet confirmed if the weapon was a gun.

The spokesperson said after the 11 p.m. incident, the suspect ran from the scene and the lockdown was lifted.

Nobody had been taken into custody related to the incident by 1:30 a.m.