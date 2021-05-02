Sentencing date set for Chesapeake OBGYN; prosecutors collecting victim statements

Javaid Perwaiz was convicted on health care fraud charges. Investigators say he performed unneeded surgeries like hysterectomies in order to get insurance payouts.

NORFOLK, Va. — The sentencing date is set for a former Chesapeake OBGYN who performed several unnecessary surgeries.

Javaid Perwaiz will learn his fate on March 31. Investigators say he performed unneeded surgeries like hysterectomies in order to get insurance payouts.

He was convicted on health care fraud charges last year.

If you are a victim of Perwaiz's misconduct, you can give a victim impact statement to the US Attorney's Office by March 24, 2021.

The form you can fill out is available online.

Please include your full name (patient initials will be used in all public filings for privacy reasons), identify your relationship with Perwaiz (e.g., patient, co-worker, etc.), and provide your contact information.

Send all statements to:

U.S. Attorney’s Office

Attn. Darcel Sessoms

101 W. Main Street, Suite 8000

Norfolk, VA 23510

Or you can email them to usavae.perwaiz.medical.records@usdoj.gov