x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

crime

Sept. 11 convict now says he renounces terrorism, bin Laden

Zacarias Moussaoui, the only man ever convicted in the U.S. for the Sept. 11 attacks, wants to be able to testify in a civil lawsuit filed by 9/11 families.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — 13News Now note: The above video is from a newscast that aired in 2019.

The only man ever convicted in a U.S. court for a role in the Sept. 11 attacks, now says he's renouncing terrorism, al-Qaida and the Islamic State. 

Zacarias Moussaoui is serving a life sentence at a federal prison in Colorado. 

In a handwritten court motion Moussaoui filed with the federal court in Alexandria last month, he wrote that he repudiates Osama bin Laden as a "useful idiot" of the CIA and Saudi Arabia and that he proclaims his opposition to any terrorist action against the U.S. 

Moussaoui wants to be able to testify in a civil lawsuit filed by 9/11 families against Saudi Arabia.

RELATED: High school senior born on 9-11 reflects on new crisis now impacting her life

RELATED: She was late to a meeting inside the north tower. A Norfolk woman is still dealing with trauma from 9/11

RELATED: Virginia Beach 9/11 survivor shares details of the tragedy for the first time