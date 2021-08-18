Police: Service dog stolen in James City County

A family member of the victim allegedly took the dog without permission. The victim needs the dog because of a medical condition.

Police in James City County are looking for a service dog that was stolen Monday.

The James City County Police Department said a family member of the victim allegedly took the dog, Ruby, from its owner without permission. The victim needs the service dog because of a medical condition.

The person believed to have Ruby is homeless and known to ride a bike with a basket on the back. Police said he frequently visits the Grove area and the Wawa at 6446 Richmond Road in Lightfoot.

If you've seen Ruby, you're asked to contact the police department at 757-566-0112.