VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A seven-time convicted drug dealer was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday.

Colin D. Stolle, Commonwealth's Attorney for the city of Virginia Beach, announced that Antonio Elray Boone was sentenced on charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I/II Controlled Substance, Conspiracy and Obstruction of Justice.

Judge H. Thomas Padrick suspended five years and six months of the 15 year and six month sentence he assigned leaving Boone with 10 years to serve, significantly higher than the recommendation of the Virginia State Sentencing Guidelines.

Boone pleaded guilty on July 16 to the charges.

On December 18, 2018 a Virginia Beach police officer approached a man leaving the Seashire Inn. The officer found crack cocaine on the man and he was arrested for possession.

He told police he bought the drugs from room 122.

Officers reached out to the hotel and learned that the room was registered to Boone. When they tried to approach Boone, he took off running.

The officers chased him and eventually arrested him. Right next to where he was arrested, officers found a half an ounce of cocaine in a bag. He had a scale with white powdery residue and $1390 in his pockets.

He admitted to being in possession of the cocaine.

Boone had six prior convictions for Possession with Intent to Distribute. He also had previous convictions for Petit Larceny, Possession of Schedule I/II Drugs, Possession of Marijuana, two counts of Drugs: Own or Maintain Common Nuisance, Contempt of Court and several traffic infractions.

